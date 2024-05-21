Hong Kong seeks to expand halal food options to draw more Muslim tourists

HONG KONG – Hong Kong wants to be more Muslim-friendly and is making a push to offer a greater range of halal food options across its dining scene, as it seeks to woo more tourists from South-east Asia, the Middle East, and Muslim-majority regions in mainland China.

“We would like to attract more of the entire Muslim travel market… We hope they will come to Hong Kong, and then perhaps venture further into mainland China,” Hong Kong Tourism Board executive director Dane Cheng said on a recent visit to Dubai in May.

“But we need to up the game in terms of being Muslim-friendly. We need more halal restaurants and other facilities, (and) we are now on top of this,” he told The National, a newspaper in the United Arab Emirates, at the Arabian Travel Market trade show.

The government has since late 2023 been trying to tap the wealthy Middle Eastern market to diversify the Hong Kong economy that has slowed after the 2019 mass protests, Covid-19 curbs and strained US-China ties.

These measures include boosting partnerships and attracting more investors and travellers to the city from the region where Islam is the dominant religion.

Hong Kong’s tourism sector, a key pillar of its economy, has traditionally accounted for about 5 per cent of GDP and 7 per cent of employment.

The city has noted a growing increase in the number of tourists from South-east Asian nations, the city’s second-biggest source of visitors after mainland China.

In April, for example, visitor arrivals from Indonesia jumped by more than 80 per cent year-on-year, driven by the end of Ramadan, according to the tourism board. This came after the board’s collaborations with Indonesian influencers, travel agencies and airlines to promote Hong Kong.

But Hong Kong lawmakers on a visit to Malaysia in May said they received feedback from Malaysian officials that the country’s Muslims, while keen to tour the city, often opted to visit Thailand instead due to Hong Kong’s limited halal dining options.

A recent move to allow more visitors from mainland Chinese cities – including Urumqi in Muslim-majority Xinjiang region – to visit Hong Kong without joining tour groups from May 27 has also given officials greater impetus to expand the city’s number of halal-certified eateries.

Mainlanders were once allowed to travel to Hong Kong only in tour groups or on business visas. In 2003, an individual visit scheme was introduced to allow residents from designated mainland cities like Beijing and Shanghai to travel solo to Hong Kong for leisure. The scheme was last expanded in February to include Xi’an and Qingdao. The latest additions bring the number of cities covered to 59.

Hong Kong has a 300,000-strong Muslim community, about 4 per cent of its population. But it has only a little more than 100 halal-certified eateries, just 0.6 per cent of the nearly 18,000 licensed food establishments across the city. The tourism board maintains a list of these businesses on its website.

And while Hong Kong has several halal-certified fast-food, Indian or Middle Eastern food chains, there appears to be only one location that serves a halal version of the city’s famed dim sum – the Islamic Centre Canteen in Wan Chai.

Hong Kong still has a way to go to cater to Muslim tourists who want to try Cantonese cuisine, local food blogger Maryam Khan told The Straits Times.

“It is worth considering that many Muslim visitors coming to Hong Kong hail from the Middle East, so it would be a missed opportunity if they couldn’t experience something new and different from what their hometown already offers,” said Ms Khan, whose Instagram account @foodie_explorerz – dedicated to halal finds across the city – boasts nearly 20,000 followers.

“The government should prioritise promoting Cantonese cuisine... Each destination’s distinct cuisine contributes to its overall appeal and sets it apart from others,” she said.