Hong Kong scraps Covid-19 curbs for arriving travellers, drops contact tracing app requirement

HONG KONG - Hong Kong is scrapping some of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions following China’s rapid shift away from the zero-tolerance approach.

The government will remove a ban on international arrivals going to bars or eating at restaurants, and stop requiring people to use a health app to enter venues, Chief Executive John Lee said at a press conference Tuesday. He didn’t mention whether the government will retain the mask mandate.

Expectations for Hong Kong to drop its remaining Covid-19 restrictions had been growing after the central government in Beijing did a rapid U-turn on the zero-Covid policy last week.

Quarantine-free travel with the mainland may start as soon as next month for the first time in almost three years, local media reported. One of the earliest days under the proposal will be Jan 9, local media outlet HK01 reported.

The South China Morning Post reported on Saturday that there is “a good chance” of a “large-scale” pilot programme for quarantine-free travel before the Lunar New Year holidays, which start on Jan 22.

“All people want to have less restrictions as much as possible, while ensuring activities socially and economically can proceed as much as possible,” Mr Lee said.

The moves came after the city’s chief said on Sunday the government will conduct a full review of Hong Kong’s Covid-19 measures, including the city’s Leavehomesafe app.

Reducing restrictions on people crossing the border is a priority, he told reporters at the time, without giving any timetable for resuming quarantine-free travel.

Covid-19 curbs have hobbled the city’s economy and hurt its outlook as a financial hub.

Hong Kong’s gross domestic product will be 3 per cent lower than its pre-pandemic level by the end of this year, compared with average growth of 6 per cent for the rest of Asia, Natixis SA said in a report last month.

The city’s population dropped the most in at least six decades in the 12 months through June as people fled the restrictions and a crackdown on dissent.

On Friday, Hong Kong said it will shorten the isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 and their close contacts, and will require inbound travellers to take two fewer rapid tests. BLOOMBERG