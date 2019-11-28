China warns of 'firm counter measures' after Trump signs US legislation supporting Hong Kong protesters

HONG KONG (REUTERS, AFP) - China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday (Nov 28) said it will take “firm counter measures” if the United States continues to interfere in Hong Kong.

“The nature of this is extremely abominable, and harbours absolutely sinister intentions,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, without specifying what measures Beijing might take.

It said legislation signed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday backing protesters in Hong Kong was a serious interference in Chinese affairs and US efforts were “doomed to fail”.

“The Chinese Government is unwavering in its determination to oppose any external forces interfering in Hong Kong affairs, its determination to implement the “one country, two systems” policy, and its determination to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests,” the statement said.

“We advise the United States not to act arbitrarily, or China will resolutely counteract it, and all consequences must be borne by the United States,” it said.

The legislation signed by Trump was approved unanimously by the US Senate and by all but one lawmaker in the House of Representatives last week.

The law also threatens sanctions for human rights violations.

The Hong Kong government on Thursday expressed strong opposition to US legislation backing protesters in the Chinese-ruled city, saying the Bills will send the wrong signal to demonstrators.

“The two acts are obviously interfering in Hong Kong’s internal affairs,” a government official said in a statement, warning the move would “send the wrong message to the protesters”.

The Central People's Government Liaison Office in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region also issued a statement, expressing outrage and strongly condemning the signing of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Bill.

The statement alleged that US Congress and some politicians have "ignored the facts of the serious crimes of radical violence that have continued in Hong Kong for more than five months, and have repeatedly reversed black and white, in the guise of supporting 'human rights' and 'democracy' in Hong Kong".

"This is a gross interference in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs. The essence of this is to disrupt Hong Kong and try to contain China's development with Hong Kong affairs. We express our great indignation and the strongest condemnation of a series of hegemonic acts by the United States," the statement said.