Hong Kong’s Octopus urges card users to switch to mobile app in digitalisation push

On Feb 5, it was announced that there are plans to make SimplyGo work for motoring payments down the road, on top of its current uses for public transport and retail.

According to Mr Kam, Octopus’ mobile-based system still uses the NFC technology where ticketing is processed at fare gates and card readers.

But it also offers the option to enable Octopus-linked bank cards that use account-based ticketing rules. When these bank cards are used, users receive push notifications of each transaction and their account balances on their mobile devices.

“At the end of the day, our biggest competitor is cash,” Mr Kam said. “The option of bank cards gives customers more choice, which is better for some users like tourists even if they can’t see their fare balances immediately.”

But Octopus’ main technology comes with its limitations too. Experts note that the Sony FeliCa NFC technology that Octopus uses is considered old, having been developed in 1988.

“The Sony FeliCa standard… is not as commonly supported globally compared with the more universal NFC standards such as ISO/IEC 14443 used by many other mobile payment systems,” Mr Emil Chan, co-chair of the Hong Kong Digital Finance Association, told ST.

Octopus’ reliance on the 35-year-old technology has meant that “compatibility with mobile phones and other devices is limited to those that support the Sony FeliCa standard”, said Mr Chan, who is also chairman of the Hong Kong Smart City Consortium’s fintech committee.

“Unlike transport cards issued by other cities such as Shenzhen and Guangzhou, the Octopus card cannot be virtualised and integrated in most mobile phones other than Apple, Samsung and Huawei devices… which can be a restriction for users who prefer using other smartphones,” he added.

Mr Kam, however, said it was Octopus’ customer-guided approach that led its decision not to fix what was not broken and to instead expand its range of payment options for its consumers.

“The NFC tap-and-go contactless function is still Octopus’ core strength. Hong Kong people have shown that they prefer this over QR payments, especially for public transport, so we’ve done our part to give them what they want,” said Mr Kam, who has overseen Octopus’ implementation across Hong Kong since the 1990s.