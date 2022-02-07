Hong Kong residents raid supermarket shelves as Covid-19 surge disrupts supplies

Customers shop at a supermarket at Sha Tin district, in Hong Kong, on Feb 7, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Partially empty shelves at a supermarket in Hong Kong on Feb 7, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Customers shop at a market at Sha Tin district, in Hong Kong, on Feb 7, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
34 min ago

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong residents crowded supermarkets and neighbourhood fresh food markets on Monday (Feb 7) to stock up on vegetables, noodles and other necessities after a record number of Covid-19 infections in the city and transport disruptions at the border with mainland China.

The city of 7.5 million people reported a record 614 coronavirus cases on Monday, in the biggest test yet for the Chinese territory's zero-Covid-19 strategy.

Hong Kong imports 90 per cent of its food supplies, with the mainland its most important source, especially for fresh food.

Consumers have already seen a shortage of some foreign imported goods, including premium seafood, due to stringent flight restrictions.

The government tried to assuage worries of a shortage of food from the mainland after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Several drivers have been forced to isolate but overall fresh food supplies "remained stable", despite a drop in supply of vegetables to certain markets, it said on Sunday.

At a fresh food market in Tin Shui Wai, in the city's northern New Territories, vendors said there would be no vegetables in coming days, prompting customers to buy up produce.

"Of course you have to buy. There will be no vegetables from tomorrow. The trucks can't come here... so the vegetables are very, very pricey," said a 50-year-old woman surnamed Chow.

Mr John Chan, a vegetable vendor, said the disruptions have seen supply drop by 30 per cent, including for products such as Chinese flowering cabbage.

He cautioned that hundreds of kilograms of vegetables due to arrive on Tuesday may not come.

"I still don't know if they can cross the border. If there is none, the prices will further increase or we have nothing to sell."

Shelves stocking vegetables, tissues and cup noodles were bare at several supermarkets across the former British colony with customers stocking up over concerns that products would be even harder to get in the coming days.

Ms Chow Lai Sheng, a 60-year old janitor, said she bought four toilet rolls as well as instant noodles and canned food.

"The Covid-19 situation is severe. And there are no veggies, so I stockpile a bit," she said.

More On This Topic
Hong Kong to report daily record of 610 Covid-19 cases: Broadcaster TVB
Hong Kong to roll out rapid antigen Covid-19 tests for all residents
Related Stories
What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?
Covid-19-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows
Close conversations with mask-wearing Covid-19 infected people pose infection risk: Japan study
'Pandemic vs endemic' sets up two conflicting Covid-19 endgames
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-February
WHO warns 'premature' to declare victory over Covid-19
In China, expansive Covid-era controls may outlast the virus
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Huge volumes of Covid-19 hospital waste threaten health: WHO
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top