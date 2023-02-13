Hong Kong reports outbreak of African swine fever

PARIS – Hong Kong reported an outbreak of African swine fever on a farm near its border with mainland China, said the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) on Monday.

Samples taken from a local pig farm tested positive for the virus, and 45 pigs died because of the outbreak, WOAH said in a report, citing health officials in Hong Kong.

Five pig farms within 3km of the farm were inspected, and no abnormalities were found. Movement of pigs on these farms was also suspended and samples from pigs would be tested, WOAH said.

No reports of abnormalities from pig farms outside the 3km zone had been received. Enhanced inspection, surveillance and investigation was continuing, it added.

African swine fever does not infect humans, and is not a risk to public health. REUTERS

