Hong Kong reports daily record of 118 coronavirus cases

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong reported 118 new coronavirus cases on Thursday (July 23), a daily record, including 111 locally transmitted cases, adding to a deluge of new infections that has hit the global financial hub in the past two weeks.

Hong Kong extended strict social distancing measures on Wednesday as the authorities reported 105 locally transmitted infections.

Since late January, more than 2,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 14 of whom have died.

The authorities have warned that the city faces a critical period in containing the virus.

The authorities on Wednesday also said they were extending the period that non-essential civil servants would work from home until Aug 2.

"As the local epidemic situation remains severe, it is necessary for the government to continue to take measures to significantly reduce the flow of people and social contacts in order to stop Covid-19 from further spreading in the community," a government spokesman said.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Wednesday that the government was asking residents to be patient and stay at home as much as possible.