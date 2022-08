HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong reported 5,308 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (Aug 13), the highest daily number in more than four months.

The city recorded 5,148 local infections and 160 imported cases, the health authorities said at a presser.

There were three new virus-related deaths. Eight Covid-19 patients remained in critical condition, including a five-year-old girl, and eight were in serious condition, according to the officials.