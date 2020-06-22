Hong Kong reports 30 new coronavirus cases, all imported

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong on Monday (June 22) reported 30 imported new coronavirus cases, taking the number of cases in the city to 1,162.

The newly reported cases involve 15 males and 15 females aged between 1 and 61, the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health said.

"Given that the situation of Covid-19 infection remains severe and that there is a continuous increase in the number of cases reported around the world, members of the public are strongly urged to avoid all non-essential travel outside Hong Kong," a CHP spokesman said in the statement.

 
 

