Hong Kong reports first untraceable local cases of Covid-19 variant; bans flights from Nepal

HONG KONG (XINHUA) - Hong Kong reported on Thursday (April 29) night the first untraceable local infections of a highly transmissible Covid-19 variant.

A 39-year-old domestic helper and a 10-month baby girl living with her in a residential building of Tung Chung were confirmed to have contracted the N501Y mutant strain of novel coronavirus, the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) said in a statement.

Given the high transmissibility of the variant, all asymptomatic residents of the building involved will be put under compulsory quarantine.

As the adult patient visited a church in Tsing Yi earlier this month, the CHP will also arrange compulsory quarantine for her close contacts and conduct virus testing for other related people.

With the appearance of the variant in communities, the CHP warned of the severity of the situation and called on the public to get the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

Meanwhile Hong Kong will stop allowing passenger flights from Nepal to land in its airport from Saturday.

Nepal will be specified as extremely high-risk over Covid-19 under a flight suspension mechanism aimed at preventing imported cases, the Hong Kong government said on Thursday night in a statement.

The mechanism was first imposed on flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines earlier this month. The restrictions over the three countries will also remain effective, the statement said.

According to the mechanism, if five or more visitors from the same place were confirmed positive for Covid-19 with the N501Y mutant strain in seven days, all passenger flights from that place will be prohibited from landing in Hong Kong for two weeks.