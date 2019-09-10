Hong Kong rail operator MTR denies fatality during protest chaos

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG, XINHUA) - Hong Kong's subway operator denied that a fatality occurred on its property when riot police stormed into a station in pursuit of pro-democracy protesters in late August.

MTR Corp., which runs Hong Kong's mass-transit rail system, said in a Tuesday (Sept 10) statement that nobody died inside its Prince Edward station on the night of Aug 31.

"With regards to claims that there was a fatality at Prince Edward Station, there was no death report that day according to the station's record," the company said.

The statement follows widespread speculation among many in the city's months-old protest movement that somebody was killed in the chaos as police aggressively pursued protesters in the crowded station, swinging batons and tackling people to the ground.

Hong Kong police on Tuesday strongly condemned the act of spreading malicious rumours about the Aug 31 incident.

At a press conference, Yu Hoi Kwan, senior superintendent of the Police Public Relations Branch, denied online rumors about “death” in the incident.

The Mong Kok police station has not received any report and the police missing persons unit also has not received any report of missing persons in connection with the incident, Yu said, strongly condemning the rumour-spreading act aimed at “dividing society.”