Hong Kong protests: Planned rally in Mongkok gets green light, more marches ahead

HONG KONG - More rallies have been planned for the weekend, ahead of an island-wide strike called for Monday (Aug 5) that has got some business leaders worried.

In calls circulating via Telegram chat, a rally planned for Saturday afternoon in Mongkok will go ahead after the organiser got the green light from authorities, for a different route in the less densely populated area of Tai Kok Tsui.

The Mongkok rally will begin at 2pm from Anchor Street Playground and end at Cherry Street in Tai Kok Tsui.

On Sunday, anti-extradition protesters plan to march in Tseung Kwan O from 1.30pm and then head over to the west side of Hong Kong island for another rally.

But what worries businesses most is Monday's planned general strike, backed by unions and individual professionals in various sectors including transport, welfare and even media.

On Friday, Ms Carol Ng, chairwoman of the Confederation of Trade Unions (CTU), said most of the 95 unions affiliated with the CTU have voted to take part in the strike.

They include workers from the transport sector, tertiary institutions, property management and groups representing security guards.

She said a citywide strike will bring some disruption to the city, but added it is a good way for people to show their dissatisfaction with the government.

There have also been calls for protesters to disrupt train services on Monday morning.

On Saturday, Mr Dennis Ng, president of the Chinese Manufacturers' Association - one of the city's biggest business groups - warned that a strike would damage the economy and could result in the government taking an even stronger stand, RTHK reported.

It added that honorary chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries Jimmy Kwok urged minimal disruption to others, saying political considerations are beyond businesses' remit.

"For the political reasons, the employers couldn't do anything. If it's only for the benefits of the employees, it's easy for any employers to consider whether the costs are affordable, and are they necessary, and that would be a solution, as soon as possible."

In addition to the general strike, anti-extradition protesters are seeking approval to hold seven rallies in various locations across Hong Kong on Monday.

The seven venues are: Admiralty, Mongkok, Wong Tai Sin, Shatin, Tuen Mun, Tai Po and the gates of Hong Kong Disneyland.

The final event is in Tsuen Wan and organisers will not be seeking permission for this as they said people will head to Tsuen Wan Park to look at flowers and trees.

These planned protests come after some 13,000 civil servants filled Chater Garden in the heart of Hong Kong's business district on Friday night in a rare show of dissent. They were protesting against the government's handling of the highly controversial extradition Bill.

The now-suspended Bill would have suspects in Hong Kong extradited to mainland China where people fear they will not get a fair trial.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam's refusal to fully withdraw the Bill, a demand of protesters, angered many and set off a series of demonstrations, some of which turned violent, in the city for two months.