Hong Kong protests: Christmas cheer muted as spending falls, jobs lost

HONG KONG - Merrymaking in Hong Kong this festive season looks set to be more muted, with some consumers choosing to have more low-key celebrations instead of splashing out on Christmas and New Year.

Wiping out some of the joy this December is Hong Kong's weak economy that has entered a technical recession, and the government's struggle with protesters that has lasted seven months.

With a week to go before Christmas arrives, English curriculum planner Morgan Lam, 34, finds it "odd" that the city is not festive.

"Perhaps it's due to the recent (anti-government) movement. Most shops do not even have Christmas decorations on," she pointed out.

Ms Lam, who lived in New York for almost two decades, will celebrate the festivities with her family in Hong Kong where she now resides.

Instead of eating out, she plans to cook Christmas dinner.

A supporter of the anti-government movement, Ms Lam said she buys gifts only from shops that produce goods locally as well as back the protesters.

"I actually spent more on gifts since most small local shops tend to have higher price tags due to small production," Ms Lam said.

She was planning to catch the annual New Year fireworks at Victoria Harbour but on Wednesday (Dec 18), the Hong Kong Tourism Board, citing the threat posed by anti-government demonstrations, announced the cancellation of the fireworks display for the first time in its 10-year history.

Related Story Hong Kong cancels New Year's Eve fireworks over protest concerns

Related Story Govt must work to stop protest violence: HK official

The Symphony of Lights, a light show held daily at Victoria Harbour, will replace the fireworks display on New Year's Eve.

Still, some like Mr Sunny Tse is surprised to find the Christmas vibe stronger this year.

The 24-year-old who works in media said he sees "more and more Christmas sales and promotions" and that "the Christmas holiday seems to cool down the protests".

However, Mr Kwok Wang Hing, chairman of the Eating Establishment Employees General Union, said December spending at restaurants so far this year is half that of previous years.

In Hong Kong, winter solstice is the single day in December that rakes in one of the highest revenues for eateries.

This year it falls on Dec 22, but many restaurants are complaining that there are no bookings even though it is less than a week away.

"Usually families will dine out on winter solstice and restaurants will serve at least two rounds of customers in a night, but no one is booking," said Mr Kwok.

He added that while more diners have gone out to eat in the last two weeks, restaurants have had to shut by 9pm instead of the usual 11pm due to the months of unrest.

Many restaurant owners are hoping the rough patch will blow over by March next year. But if the situation stays the same, Mr Kwok said he expects more than 1,000 restaurants to fold.

Hong Kong's overall unemployment rate has remained low but crept up to 3.2 per cent as of end November, with the jobless rate for the food and beverage sector hitting the highest level in more than eight years.

In October, retail sales fell by 24.3 per cent from a year earlier, the fourth month of double-digit decline and the worst slump on record, according to the government.

Related Story Govt must work to stop protest violence: HK official

Last week (Dec 9), the city's key retailing group said more than one in 10 retailers in Hong Kong could close down in the next six months as the unrest and sometimes violent protests deter tourists from visiting.

This means that thousands of stores could be shut down over the next six months and more than 5,600 retail jobs could be lost.

The Hong Kong Retail Management Association's (HKRMA) chairman Annie Tse Yau said if cash flow does not improve and landlords do not pitch in to help smaller operators, there will be a wave of layoffs and business shutdowns that "will be the worst ever in history".

About 30 per cent of those polled by the association said they will cut jobs, while 43 per cent said they cannot continue to operate beyond six months. The survey sought views from 176 retailers, covering 4,310 stores and 89,700 employees.

Adding on to the pressure is the plunge in visitors. Tourist arrivals slumped 43.7 per cent in October from year ago to 3.31 million, said the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Mainland Chinese visitors, who make up the bulk of total visitors to Hong Kong, fell 45.9 per cent in October from a year ago.

The city's economy is in technical recession, with the government projecting an annual contraction of 1.3 per cent, dragged by the protests and the United States-China trade woes.

Previously, Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned of a fiscal-year budget deficit next year - the first since the early 2000s. He said that the turmoil has dragged down economic growth by some 2 percentage points this year.