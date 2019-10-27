Hong Kong protesters to hold anti-police rally in test of how deep city's anger runs

HONG KONG - As Hong Kong's anti-government movement enters the 21st consecutive weekend, Sunday's (Oct 27) expected rally in Tsim Sha Tsui in Kowloon to protest what demonstrators say is police brutality, will be a litmus test as to how deep the anger runs against the force, once touted as Asia's finest.

Netizens have called for a demonstration against the police at Salisbury Garden area at 3pm and a separate assembly in Kwun Tong at around 4pm.

The city's train operator, a common target of protesters, said services on all lines will end at 10pm on Sunday, three hours earlier than normal, to facilitate maintenance and repair works.

MTR said the Airport Express will run as per normal until 2pm, when it will only stop at Hong Kong Station and Airport Station.

The measures follow Saturday night's (Oct 26) skirmishes between protesters and riot police in Yuen Long after a tense stand-off, where officers fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

A large group of people had gathered along Castle Peak Road at about 8pm, responding to online calls to "take back" Yuen Long.

They chanted slogans against alleged police brutality and called for the force to be disbanded.

Some hurled abuse at officers and set up barricades on the road.

In a statement late on Saturday night, the police said violent protesters near Tai Tong Road damaged traffic lights and blocked roads using minibus stop flags and traffic cones.

The current anti-government movement, born out of Chief Executive Carrie Lam's unsuccessful attempt to introduce a new extradition Bill, has been laced with anti-China sentiments.

Demonstrators have since shifted their anger to Beijing, who they say has been tightening its grip on the territory and eroding its freedoms and democracy.

In the past five months, clashes have frequently broken out between police and protesters. To slow officers down, some frontline protesters have set up roadblocks with debris and metal barricades and thrown bricks and petrol bombs at officers, who then retaliate with tear gas, bean bag rounds, rubber bullets and pepper spray. Real bullets have also been fired on some occasions when officers were under siege, authorities have said.

Since June, some 2,700 people have been arrested with most out on bail. Some 200 of them face a maximum jail term of 10 years for rioting.