Hong Kong protesters call for fresh anti-government rallies a month after violent clashes

HONG KONG - Protesters demanding the full withdrawal of a now-suspended extradition Bill have called for further protests this weekend, as they rebuff Chief Executive Carrie Lam's peace offering made on Tuesday (July 9).

There were calls online for people to surround Mrs Lam's office in Admiralty Friday morning, which marks a month from the violent June 12 protests labelled by police chief Stephen Lo as a "riot".

Tensions peaked on June 12, as the extradition Bill was due to be read a second time in the Legislative Council (LegCo).

To prevent the reading of the Bill, protesters gathered at the Admiralty government headquarters and formed a human wall to prevent lawmakers from entering the complex.

They succeeded but clashes broke out in the afternoon, with protesters throwing metal rods and bricks at the police, and the police firing rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse them. Dozens were injured and arrested.

In online forums on Friday, netizens urged people to demand Mrs Lam and her administration give in to their five conditions - fully scrap the Bill and not just suspend it indefinitely; retract the label of June 12 as a riot; release all protesters arrested so far; conduct an inquiry into allegations of police brutality; and for universal suffrage.

Mrs Lam had on Tuesday pronounced the highly-controversial extradition Bill "dead", but her remarks did little to allay lingering suspicions that the process of passing it through the legislature could still be restarted.

The Bill would have allowed for criminal suspects to be transferred from Hong Kong to other jurisdictions for prosecution, including to China, where protesters fear their rights might be trampled on.

Acknowledging that the government's responses might not have fully met the wishes of the people, she appealed to the public to give her administration the opportunity and time to "take Hong Kong out of the current impasse and try to improve the current situation".

Mrs Lam has said it was not acceptable to grant amnesty to protesters who broke the law, adding that she and her administration had not put a label on June 12 and that even if there were one, it would not have an impact on prosecutorial decisions.

Last week, the Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC), whose members are appointed by the Chief Executive and thus many of whom are pro-government, said it would conduct a fact-finding study on the events from June 9 to July 2. This has also been rebuffed by protesters and opposition lawmakers.

Protesters want an independent inquiry headed by a judge.

The Civil Human Rights Front, organiser of the recent massive rallies against the extradition Bill, is now gearing up for further protests on July 21, and said details would be announced later.

On Thursday (July 11), Beijing's top official in Hong Kong, Wang Zhimin, said there are some Hong Kongers who are trying to take advantage of the extradition controversy and bring chaos to the city for their own gain.

Without specifying them, he condemned the violence that broke out during recent protests, particularly the storming of the LegCo on July 1, which resulted in extensive damage.

Mr Wang, who is head of the Beijing liaison office in Hong Kong, also said foreign forces are blatantly interfering in Hong Kong affairs.