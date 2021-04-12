Hong Kong proposes relaxing rules for those vaccinated against Covid-19

HONG KONG - Mounting pressure on people's livelihoods and the city's economy have prompted Hong Kong officials to lay out a plan that ties vaccination to the easing of social distancing measures and the resumption of businesses.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, together with her ministers, outlined at a Monday (April 12) briefing the different phases in which measures could be relaxed for eateries, bars and pubs "soon".

"We are making use of vaccination as the basis for adjusting social distancing measures," she said, adding that the government is using a targeted approach and not waiting for herd immunity to ease rules that could come as soon as April 29.

For the food and beverage sector, up to 12 patrons a table may be allowed if the staff and customers are fully vaccinated, which means they have had two doses of the vaccines as required and waited 14 days for antibodies to develop.

For places where staff are fully vaccinated, an area could be carved out in the eatery for patrons who have had their first dose of the vaccine.

Each table can sit up to eight patrons, with dine-in services extended to 2am. For banquets, the number is "massively increased" to 100 people.

For places where staff have taken their first jab, form filling for contact tracing purposes will be scrapped if all customers use the contact tracing app LeaveHomeSafe.

The number of patrons per table will be capped at six instead of the current four, and dine-in services will be extended to midnight from the current 10pm. However, the operating capacity will remain at 50 per cent, while banquets will stay capped at 20 guests.

Turning to bars and pubs, which have been forced to shut for more than 200 days in 12 months, Mrs Lam said "details will be discussed with the trade".

But she noted that bars and pubs can resume operations in a limited way, depending on the scale of vaccination.

Mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated visitors from medium-risk areas may be lowered to seven days from the current 14.

As at Sunday night, more than 830,000 doses of the Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech jabs have been administered.

"We would like to see the vaccination rate go up, that means at the moment it's not satisfactory, especially as we consider that we do have a sufficient supply of vaccines," said Mrs Lam.