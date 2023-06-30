Hong Kong pro-democracy radio station closes in face of ‘dangerous’ pressure

HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s pro-democracy online Citizens’ Radio station will cease operations on Friday owing to what its founder described as a “dangerous” political situation and the freezing of its bank account.

Launched in 2005 by veteran activist Tsang Kin-shing, the Cantonese-language broadcaster gained a steady following for its hard-hitting talk shows that were critical of the authorities, and for its years-long campaign for press freedom.

Its closure represents a further erosion of Hong Kong’s media diversity, critics say, with a China-imposed national security law having already led to the shutting of other liberal outlets, including the Apple Daily newspaper and Stand News.

“Citizens’ Radio had no choice but to suspend broadcasting,” Mr Tsang said in a Facebook post, citing increasing pressures in the former British colony as the authorities clamped down on dissent and arrested activists following a pro-democracy movement in 2019 that drew millions onto the streets.

“Faced with a cliff-like change in the political situation, the red line is everywhere, the situation is dangerous, and it is difficult to invite guests to the programme,” Mr Tsang wrote.

Mr Tsang also said his radio station’s bank account had been frozen, without giving specifics.

“The rent can be paid only until August,” he said.

The Hong Kong authorities have repeatedly said that media freedoms are respected and enshrined in city laws.

The government denies cracking down on dissent but has said the protests in 2019 threatened the stability upon which the financial hub’s economic success depends.

Media rights group Reporters Without Borders ranked Hong Kong 140th out of 180 in its annual global media freedom index in 2023, down from 73 before the national security law was enacted in 2020.

“For nearly two decades, Citizens’ Radio has been an emblematic contributor to Hong Kong’s independent broadcasting landscape and its shutdown would be an irreplaceable loss for media diversity,” the press freedom group’s East Asia director, Mr Cedric Alviani, said in a statement.

Citizens’ Radio submitted an application for a broadcasting licence in 2005 but it was never granted. It was later raided by the Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) for allegedly using an illegal radio transmitter for frequency modulation, or FM, broadcasting, but the station continued to broadcast online.

In 2019, four masked men wielding bats and hammers barged into the radio station’s premises after smashing its glass door. No arrests were made.