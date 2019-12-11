Hong Kong pro-democracy camp wins big in accountant election

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's pro-democracy supporters can add another election victory to the books.

In a vote for seven seats on the council of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, all six pro-democracy candidates running won against a mix of pro-government and independent opponents.

The other seat up for grabs was filled by Mr Roy Leung from accounting firm KPMG, according to the institute.

The vote followed a broader citywide election late last month, which saw pro-democracy candidates secure a landslide win.

The politicised battle over seats on even an accounting board underscores how the polarisation is deepening in Hong Kong amid mounting protests against China's grip on the city.

"The result shows how the industry speaks for itself after the district council election," said Ms Rosalind Lee, one of the successful candidates from the pro-democracy camp.

The seven new members will serve on the 21-member council for two years, starting Jan 1, 2020.

A new president will be elected after an annual general meeting on Dec 12.