Hong Kong posts second-lowest election turnout on record as city mourns

HONG KONG – Hong Kong posted its second-lowest turnout on record in elections for the legislature, held shortly after the city’s deadliest fire in decades stoked a level of public anger not seen since major street protests about six years ago.

The city’s 4 million eligible voters were choosing 90 Legislative Council (LegCo) members from 161 government-vetted candidates screened for loyalty to China, who will serve four-year terms.

The provisional turnout rate was 31.9 per cent , according to a government statement. The tally was slightly higher than the record low of 30.2 per cent in the 2021 LegCo race, when many boycotted a system seen as rewarding loyalty to China’s Communist Party.

That vote was the first after Beijing revamped the city’s electoral system in an overhaul that effectively removed the opposition. Turnout for the 2016 LegCo vote, held before the revamp, was at 58.3 per cent, according to government data.

As at 7.30am on Dec 8 , final results had yet to be released but the vetting of candidates all but assured LegCo would back the pro-Beijing establishment.

After turnout numbers dropped even more to 27.5 per cent in separate local council elections in 2023, the authorities were now offering incentives ranging from retail discounts to free swimming pool access to get people out to polling stations.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee, who pledged to launch an independent committee over the fire that tore through a high-rise estate and killed at least 159 people, said he decided to proceed with the vote as scheduled to “safeguard social stability”.

The city observed three days of mourning and suspended election campaigns after the blaze broke out on Nov 26 , drawing international headlines and prompting Chinese President Xi Jinping to order officials to prioritise rescue efforts.

“The whole city is still so sad that there is no use predicting the results and turnout,” said Ms Emily Lau, former chair of the Democratic Party and a former legislator of 25 years, who agreed the election should continue.

“People will justify the turnout in their own way, and we all know the truth inside.”

Hong Kong’s election chief on Dec 6 urged the public to go out and vote, saying it was in the city’s interest to elect lawmakers who would be able to drive reforms to prevent disasters like the fire at Wang Fuk Court.

Appearing on broadcaster RTHK on Dec 6 , Electoral Affairs Commission head David Lok said voters should “approach their civic responsibilities with more seriousness” at such a difficult time and get out and cast their ballots.

The city’s anti-graft authority on Dec 7 arrested four people for allegedly inciting others not to vote or to cast invalid votes, raising the total of such arrests to 11.

Several political heavyweights, including Executive Council convener Regina Ip and Legislative Council president Andrew Leung, declined to seek re-election, citing old age. Some outspoken younger incumbents also did not run.

Dr John Burns, professor emeritus at the University of Hong Kong’s Department of Politics and Public Administration, said in a written interview ahead of the vote that the fire would likely dampen turnout.

“Low turnout could reflect Hong Kong’s current public sentiment,” he said, adding that this includes shock, disappointment and even anger that is focused elsewhere and not on the election.

In attempts to boost participation, voting hours were extended to 16 hours, while 37 additional polling stations have been set up for designated groups, including civil servants, healthcare staff, elderly home residents and voters near the Chinese border.

Major corporations have pledged days off for staff who provide proof of voting.

The government increased the election budget by 52 per cent to HK$1.28 billion (S$213 million) , from HK$841 million in 2021.

The rise reflects higher spending on publicity, IT support, venue rentals and staff remuneration, according to an official document. The surge has drawn little public scrutiny, with incumbents focused on campaigning and outgoing lawmakers less inclined to ask hard questions, Ms Lau said.

“It will be even harder to estimate how well the upcoming class of lawmakers will perform,” she said.

“Most of them only look upon Beijing and wait for directions. They do not even have the freedom to speak their own mind.” BLOOMBERG