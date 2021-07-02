Hong Kong policeman stabbed by knife attacker who killed himself

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong police are investigating a man who attacked a police officer with a knife and then used the weapon to kill himself.

The 50-year-old man attacked the officer from behind on Thursday (July 1) night in Causeway Bay "and then stabbed himself in the chest with the knife," the government said in a statement on Friday.

The officer sustained a serious back injury and was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred on the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule, and about 12 months after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the former British colony that has been used to silence pro-democracy activists.

Police had deployed some 10,000 officers to discourage protests and shut access to Victoria Park, which was near where the incident took place.