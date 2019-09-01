Hong Kong police storm MTR train with batons, pepper spray as protests rage

HONG KONG (AP, REUTERS) - Police stormed an MTR train carriage and hit people inside with batons and fired pepper spray late Saturday (Aug 31) night, in scenes that seem certain to inflame tensions further in a city riven by nearly three months of pro-democracy demonstrations.

Police had denied permission for a march to mark the fifth anniversary of a decision by China against fully democratic elections in Hong Kong, but protesters took to the streets anyway, as they have all summer.

They provoked and obstructed police repeatedly, throwing petrol bombs at government headquarters and set fires in the streets, but generally retreated once riot officers moved in, avoiding some of the direct clashes that characterised earlier protests.

Late at night, though, video from Hong Kong broadcaster TVB showed police on the platform of Prince Edward MTR station swinging batons at people who backed into one end of a train carriage behind umbrellas.

The video also showed pepper spray being shot through an open door at a group seated on the floor while one man held up his hands.

It was not clear if all the people in the train were protesters.

Police said they entered the station to arrest offenders after protesters assaulted others and damaged property inside.

At a media briefing early Sunday, Senior Superintendent Yolanda Yu said the police responded to reports of protesters at the station getting into arguments and fighting with a number of older passengers, broadcaster RTHK reported.

She said that 40 people were arrested on suspicion of obstructing police officers, unlawful assembly and criminal damage.

Angry crowds gathered outside Prince Edward and nearby Mongkok stations, where police said they made arrests after protesters vandalised the customer service centre and damaged ticket machines.

In a statement early Sunday morning, police said some protesters had "hurled miscellaneous objects and iron railings into MTR railroad and committed arson inside MTR station, completely disregarding the safety of other passengers".

As a result of the damage to facilities, three train stations - Prince Edward, Mongkok and Kowloon Bay - will remain closed on Sunday for safety reasons, RTHK reported, quoting the MTR Corporation. It was not clear when these stations will reopen. Services at other stations would continue as usual.

Protests escalated in early June in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory of 7.4 million people. A now-shelved extradition Bill brought to the fore simmering concerns about what many in the city see as an erosion of the rights and freedoms that residents are supposed to have under a "one country, two systems" framework.

CHAOS ON SATURDAY

The Civil Human Rights Front, the organiser of pro-democracy marches that have drawn upward of a million people this summer, cancelled its march on Saturday after failing to win police approval. Police said that while previous marches have started peacefully, they have increasingly degenerated into violence.



The mostly young, black-shirted protesters took over roads and major intersections in shopping districts on Saturday as they rallied and marched with no obvious destination in mind.

Authorities closed streets and an MTR stop near the Chinese government office and parked water cannon trucks and erected additional barriers nearby, fearing that protesters might target the building. The office would have been the endpoint of the march that police did not allow.

Instead, a group of hardline protesters decided to take on police guarding government headquarters from behind large barriers that ring the building to keep demonstrators at bay.

While others marched back and forth nearby, a large crowd wearing helmets and gas masks gathered outside. They pointed laser beams at the officers' heads and threw objects over the barriers and at them. Police responded with tear gas, and protesters threw petrol bombs into the compound.

Then came the blue water. A water cannon truck fired regular water, followed by repeated bursts of coloured water, staining protesters and nearby journalists and leaving blue puddles in the street.

The standoff continued for some time, but protesters started moving back as word spread that police were headed in their direction. A few frontline protesters hurled petrol bombs at the officers in formation, but there were no major clashes as police cleared the area.

Protesters regrouped and blocked a major commercial street by piling up barricades and setting a large fire. Smoke billowed into the air as hundreds of protesters waited on the other side of the makeshift barrier, many pointing laser beams that streaked the night sky above them.

Firefighters made their way into the congested area on foot to put out the fire. Police in riot gear removed the barricades and moved in quickly. They could be seen detaining a few protesters, but by then, most had already left.

As police advanced east down Hennessey Road, protesters made another stand in the Causeway Bay shopping district. They threw gasoline bombs at police, who fired tear gas and water cannons.

Protesters built another fire, a smaller one, in front of Sogo department store. Police waited behind their riot shields while firefighters put out the smouldering fire with extinguishers. When police moved in, the protesters had again retreated.

Other groups crossed Hong Kong's harbour to the Tsim Sha Tsui district, where police said they set fires and threw petrol bombs on Nathan Road.

Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk Ting said Hong Kong citizens would keep fighting for their rights and freedoms despite the arrests of several prominent activists and lawmakers in the past two days, including activist Joshua Wong.

MORE PROTESTS PLANNED

Pro-democracy demonstrators planned to choke travel routes to Hong Kong’s international airport on Sunday and Monday. Organisers of the protest have urged the public to overwhelm road and rail links to the airport on these two days, potentially disrupting flights. A similar so-called “stress test” of the airport last weekend failed.

Protesters are demanding the full withdrawal of the extradition Bill - which would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial - as well as democratic elections and an investigation into police use of force.

The standing committee of China's legislature ruled on Aug 31, 2014, that Hong Kong residents could elect their leader directly, but that the candidates would have to be approved by a nominating committee.

The decision failed to satisfy democracy advocates in Hong Kong and led to the 79-day long Occupy Central protests that fall, in which demonstrators camped out on major streets in the financial district and other parts of the city.