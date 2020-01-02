Hong Kong police say 'around 400' arrested in New Year's Day unrest

HONG KONG (AFP, XINHUA) - Hong Kong police said they had arrested "around 400" people on Wednesday (Jan 1) after a massive New Year's Day pro-democracy rally saw clashes between police and hardcore protesters.

The arrests were made for offences including "unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons", senior superintendent Jim Ng said at a press conference, adding that police had asked for the rally to be terminated earlier than planned because of unrest.

Organisers claimed more than a million people participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, Xinhua news agency reported that the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Wednesday urged foreign politicians to stop confusing right and wrong and interfering in Hong Kong affairs.

While Hong Kong has suffered from over 200 days of social unrest and its residents look forward to a peaceful 2020, some foreign politicians are recklessly smearing the police force who safeguard social order and cheering on rioters and those messing up Hong Kong, a spokesperson of the office said in a statement.

After Hong Kong's return to the motherland, it is entirely China's internal affairs to handle the affairs in Hong Kong, which is a special administrative region of China, the spokesperson said, stressing that Hong Kong's global ties are by no means an excuse for foreign interference.

The commissioner's office will firmly support the chief executive in leading Hong Kong's government to govern in accordance with law, firmly support the Hong Kong police in strictly enforcing the law, and firmly support the Hong Kong judicial bodies in severely punishing the violent criminals in accordance with the law, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the Chinese government is rock-firm in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, in implementing the policy of "one country, two systems", and in opposing any foreign interference in Hong Kong affairs.