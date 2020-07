HONG KONG - A man in Hong Kong was arrested on Wednesday (July 1) for displaying a flag that says "Hong Kong independence" in violation of the new national security law introduced by China to crack down on dissidents.

Posting two photos of the man and the black flag on Twitter, the Hong Kong Police Force said the man was arrested in Causeway Bay.

"This is the first arrest made since the law has come into force," the tweet said.

This story is developing.