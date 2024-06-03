Hong Kong police issue warning as more fake banknotes enter circulation

The Hong Kong police have warned the public about counterfeit banknotes amid a sharp rise in fake currency changing hands in the city from January to April 2024.

The police seized 3,396 fake notes of various denominations – with a face value of HK$2.55 million (S$440,650) – over the four months, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

This is an increase from the 553 bills, totalling HK$166,220, seized over the same period in 2023.

The publication reported that three cases of deception involving cryptocurrency transactions accounted for a big portion of counterfeits in 2024, with the police seizing 1,693 “training notes” and 347 low-quality fake notes.

“Training notes” are said to be used to train bank staff. However, they have no security features and are not genuine currency.

It added that three people were arrested in connection with these cases.

A total of 2,053 forged HK$1,000 notes have been seized so far in 2024.

Meanwhile, the number of fake HK$500 notes went up to 919 – more than four times the 177 seized in the first four months of 2023.

Other counterfeit notes included 404 HK$100 notes, five HK$50 notes, four HK$20 notes and 11 HK$10 notes.

“Most of the seized counterfeit Hong Kong banknotes are of low printing quality,” SCMP quoted a police spokesman as saying.

The police have urged the public to be on the lookout for fake notes and check for security features such as the dynamic shimmering pattern and windowed metallic thread used on genuine Hong Kong notes.

The city’s Monetary Authority states that when genuine bills are tilted, the ring in the dynamic shimmering pattern moves correspondingly. The large and small rings on the metallic thread do so as well.

Hong Kong currency is also printed with a strong embossed feel, as compared with fake notes, which have smooth surfaces.