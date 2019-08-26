HK police say officer fired warning shot as he felt life was in danger; 12-year-old among 36 arrested in weekend clashes

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES, REUTERS) - The Hong Kong police defended their officer's decision to fire a shot in the air, calling it "the best option" as hundreds of protesters charged towards police during clashes in the 12th straight weekend of anti-government protests.

Police said they arrested 29 men and seven women, aged 12 to 48, for offences including unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons and assaulting police officers.

Police officers drew pistols on protesters who were charging them with sticks, and one fired a warning shot into the air after another officer fell, as a weekend of violent clashes brought an end to nearly two weeks of restraint.

At a briefing early on Monday (Aug 26), Ms Yolanda Yu, a police senior superintendent, said the officer's life was "in great danger". She showed video footage of black-clad protesters attacking the police, smashing their vehicles, and said 15 officers were injured in Sunday's operation.

She also defended an officer's kicking of a man while his gun was drawn as a "natural reflex".

"The escalating illegal and violent acts of radical protesters are not only outrageous, but they also push Hong Kong to the verge of a very dangerous situation," the police said in a statement.

Police Superintendent Leung Kwok Wing said an officer fired a weapon after five colleagues were attacked and injured, as he felt his life was under threat while confronting protesters in Tsuen Wan.

He was unable to say what type of weapon was discharged or in what direction it was fired.

Police officers on Sunday also drew pistols and fired rounds of tear gas and plastic bullets at protesters who threw bricks and firebombs. They also used water-cannon trucks for the first time since protests began in June.

The confrontations in the Tsuen Wan area followed a peaceful march by more than 10,000 people. But in a pattern that has been established for months, more aggressive protesters began building barriers on city streets using sidewalk railings and bamboo poles. Soon, large numbers of police officers in riot gear arrived.

Related Story Hong Kong police and protesters clash; Chief Executive Carrie Lam pleads for chance to talk

Related Story Thousands of Hong Kong lawyers join silent march to demand inquiry into protests

By early evening, the air was swirling with tear gas. The police unleashed water cannons against barriers and in the general direction of protesters.

"I don't totally agree with what students do now, such as throwing bricks," said Ms Celine Wong, 38, a nurse at a private clinic who joined the march.

"However, what they do is eclipsed by the violence performed by the government now."

As the protest appeared to subside at night, a small group of demonstrators smashed up the entryway of a mahjong parlour they said had sheltered men who had attacked them weeks earlier. Then a group clashed with the police.

Mr Jay Lau, 30, said he saw a small group of officers fighting with protesters wielding bamboo sticks and metal rods. The protesters were pushing the officers down Sha Tsui Road when, suddenly, Mr Lau said, he heard a gunshot. He said he did not see who fired.

The episode mirrored a similar encounter in 2016, when a police officer drew his gun and fired into the air after a colleague was charged by protesters.

What were initially demonstrations over an unpopular Bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China have since expanded to include demands for greater democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese region.