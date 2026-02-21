Hong Kong plans to buy homes devastated in deadly high-rise fire

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Hong Kong authorities believe the proposed price is enough for affected residents to relocate and secure long-term housing.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong proposes to spend about HK$4 billion ( S$647.73 million ) to buy out the owners of homes in a high-rise housing complex ravaged by a massive fire that killed more than 160 in November 2025 , authorities said on Feb 21 .

The prices offered will be HK$8,000 per sq ft without a land premium payment, and HK$10,500 per sq ft for those receiving such a payment, officials in the Asian financial hub told a media briefing.

“We believe the proposed price is sufficient for the affected residents to relocate and secure long-term housing,” said Hong Kong’s deputy financial secretary Wong Wai-lun.

The government also offered an apartment exchange programme for the 4,600 affected tenants, who lived in nearly 2,000 housing units at the complex, Wang Fuk Court.

The total costs , estimated at HK$6.8 billion, will drop by HK$2.8 billion from a contribution by a relief fund, and could go lower still after insurance compensation in factored in, the officials said. REUTERS