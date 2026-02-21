Hong Kong plans to buy homes devastated in deadly high-rise fire
HONG KONG – Hong Kong proposes to spend about HK$4 billion (S$647.73 million) to buy out the owners of homes in a high-rise housing complex ravaged by a massive fire that killed more than 160 in November 2025
killed more than 160 in November 2025, authorities said on Feb 21.
The prices offered will be HK$8,000 per sq ft without a land premium payment, and HK$10,500 per sq ft for those receiving such a payment, officials in the Asian financial hub told a media briefing.
“We believe the proposed price is sufficient for the affected residents to relocate and secure long-term housing,” said Hong Kong’s deputy financial secretary Wong Wai-lun.
The government also offered an apartment exchange programme for the 4,600 affected tenants, who lived in nearly 2,000 housing units at the complex, Wang Fuk Court.
The total costs, estimated at HK$6.8 billion, will drop by HK$2.8 billion from a contribution by a relief fund, and could go lower still after insurance compensation in factored in, the officials said. REUTERS