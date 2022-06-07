Hong Kong not becoming police state, says city's top cop

HONG KONG (AFP) - Hong Kong is not becoming a "police state", the city's top law enforcement officer said on Tuesday (June 7), days after his officers stamped out the city's once-permitted commemorations marking Beijing's Tiananmen crackdown.

The business hub is preparing for an upcoming leadership change as well as the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China, for which President Xi Jinping is widely expected to visit.

Speaking to local outlet HK01 about beefed-up security activity around the event to mark the anniversary of June 4, 1989, crackdown on pro-democrary demonstrators in Tiananmen, commissioner Raymond Siu Chak-yee rejected criticism that the police were becoming too powerful.

"A police state is where the government forcibly controls various aspects of people's life with administrative measures and without going through legal procedures. Do people think Hong Kong is like that?" he said.

"Hong Kong is a society of rule of law, not a police state."

His comments come after police arrested six people on Saturday as authorities pounced on any attempt to publicly remember the Tiananmen crackdown.

Amnesty International has accused authorities of "harassment and indiscriminate targeting" for the arrests.

Police closed Victoria Park - the site of a once annual Tiananmen vigil - and jampacked the surrounding area, one of the busiest shopping districts in Hong Kong, with officers.

People were stopped and searched for carrying flowers, wearing black and, in one case, carrying a toy tank box.

On Tuesday, the authorities rolled out a "counter-terrorism reporting hotline" for residents to report "violent acts, suspected terrorism-related activities, in particular extremist plots".

People would be paid for "reliable" information, they said.

Protest documentary

Since Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 after large and often violent pro-democracy demonstrations, the authorities have clamped down on dissent.

In another interview with the South China Morning Post, Siu "advised" residents to not watch or download an award-winning documentary about the 2019 protests if they are uncertain about the legal risk.

The film, "Revolution of Our Times", has recently become widely available on US streaming platform Vimeo.