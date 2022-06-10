Hong Kong needs to open to world to retain hub status: Carrie Lam

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Outgoing Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the city cannot function as a global financial hub if quarantine controls remain in place, adding pressure for the next administration to relax border curbs.

"The border control measures have really made people very impatient," Mrs Lam said on Friday (June 10) in an interview with CNBC. "Of course, they've undermined Hong Kong's status as a hub."

"If you cannot travel freely to other places and into the mainland, how could you be a hub?" she said.

Hong Kong imposes a mandatory seven-day hotel quarantine on international arrivals, despite business groups' calls for the city to drop such curbs.

The border with the mainland has been closed for more than two years.

Mrs Lam will leave her post on June 30, after which former chief secretary John Lee will take office.