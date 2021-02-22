Hong Kong must be ruled by patriots, says top China official on HK affairs

HONG KONG - In the clearest sign that changes will come to the city's electoral system, a senior Beijing official has declared that only patriots should govern the territory, laying out the ground rules for who can be office holders.

Mr Xia Baolong, chief of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, on Monday (Feb 22) told a Beijing forum that the city should improve the "one country, two systems" principle by reforming the electoral system.

"There are many reasons why the anti-China chaos in Hong Kong is able to make waves and become successful in Hong Kong under 'one country, two systems'. One of the key reasons is that the principle of 'patriots ruling Hong Kong' has not been fully implemented," said the vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee.

Patriots, he said, must safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests; respect and maintain the fundamental system of the country and the constitutional order of the special administrative region; and maintain the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

And those who hold important positions and power in Hong Kong "must be staunch patriots", he noted, saying this is "an inevitable requirement" and fundamental principle of Hong Kong's return to China.

He added that the city's electoral system must be improved under the leadership of the central government.

Closing the legal loopholes in the electoral system must be in accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law and must conform to the reality in Hong Kong, Mr Xia said.

"Hong Kong's election system must not simply copy or apply foreign election systems," he said.

He added more consideration should be given to how to improve the relationship between the executive and the legislature, as well as build consensus in order to develop the economy and improve people's livelihood.