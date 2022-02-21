Hong Kong mulls over tighter social curbs as it battles Covid-19 surge

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong is considering stricter social distancing measures to try to curtail an escalating Covid-19 outbreak that is straining its health infrastructure and crippling its push for Covid-zero.

The current wave of infections, by far the most severe of the pandemic, is testing Hong Kong's zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

Scenes of elderly patients lying on gurneys in the street because hospitals have no more space and frightened residents flooding emergency rooms have shocked the city, and drawn an unusually direct intervention from China's President Xi Jinping.

"We have to closely look at the situation in the next week or two to decide how to contain it," Mr Edwin Tsui, controller of the Centre for Health Protection, said at a briefing on Sunday (Feb 20).

Among measures under consideration are having police perform checks on people's vaccination status in shopping malls and further limiting dining-in at restaurants, he said.

The comments come ahead of the roll-out of a vaccine pass on Thursday, which will see entry to a range of venues limited to those who are vaccinated.

Hong Kong does not plan to reopen gyms and beauty parlours, which were set to resume operations on Feb 24, and has not made a decision on hair salons, Sing Tao reported, citing people it did not identify. The city may cap patrons at two per table for so-called category D restaurants, it said.

"Our measures, looking back, were not tough enough, not thought out enough," Ms Regina Ip, a lawmaker and member of Chief Executive Carrie Lam's Executive Council, said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Monday.

She said she expects the situation to be brought under control in about two months, ahead of the chief executive election which will now be held on May 8.

"We need to align our measures much more with the mainland," Ms Ip said, highlighting contact tracing, detection and treatment. "We must move towards adopting a health code, which can be aligned with the mainland health code so that we can reopen with mainland China."

Officials are also ramping up preparations for unprecedented mandatory citywide testing, a tactic used in mainland China to contain outbreaks.

Hong Kong's former head of police public relations John Tse will take a leading role in the Security Bureau's anti-epidemic task force, the South China Morning Post reported, citing people it did not identify.

Security Secretary Chris Tang is overseeing the operation of community isolation facilities, and more than 1,000 retired disciplined-services officers have been recruited to staff them, the report said.