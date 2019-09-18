Hong Kong MTR reopens Hung Hom station after suspension for almost 24 hours following derailment

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's railway operator MTR said on Wednesday (Sept 18) that one platform will be in service at Hung Hom station for the East Rail Line, after Tuesday's derailment led to a suspension of services for nearly 24 hours between Hung Hom and Mong Kok East, local media reported.

MTR said trains would now run at seven-minute intervals between Hung Hom and Mong Kok East.

It also said trains between Mong Kok East and Lo Wu were running at three-and-a-half-minute intervals, and those between Tai Po Market and Lok Ma Chau at 12 minutes, RTHK reported.

Overnight, workers used lifting equipment to put the three derailed carriages back on the tracks.

Eight people were injured when the carriages came off the tracks as a train approached Hung Hom during Tuesday's rush hour.

The MTR has said there were at least three small cracks on the track. But it said it remains to be seen whether they had been there prior to the derailment, or whether they had been caused by the incident.

Cross-border trains using the East Rail Line have also been affected.

The northbound Guangzhou-Kowloon through trains Z814 and Z802 have been cancelled, as have the southbound Z801 and Z815.

Related Story Hong Kong MTR train carrying passengers derails during morning rush hour, 8 injured

The Shanghai-Kowloon through train Z99, which was scheduled to arrive at Hung Hom at 1.01pm, has been cancelled. The northbound Z100 to Shanghai from Hung Hom, which was due to leave at 3.15pm, will also not run, according to RTHK.