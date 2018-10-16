Severe delays hit four MTR lines during morning rush hour in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s MTR suffered delays due to a rare, simultaneous signaling glitch on at least three of its major lines, causing traffic chaos during the morning peak-hour rush.

MTR Corp, the company that operates the city's transit rail system, announced at 10.18am a fourth line had also broken down. It was not immediately clear if the fourth line was also hit by the signalling fault. The other three affected lines are the Island, Kwun Tong and Tsuen Wan lines.

The MTR is the backbone of the city's transportation, carrying about 5.8 million passengers on a weekday, according to the company's website. The delays resulted in jam-packed trains, forcing commuters to look for buses and taxis.

The train disruptions had a knock-on effect on road traffic, with the drive from Argyle Street in Mong Kok to the Eastern Harbour tunnel taking 83 minutes instead of the usual 25 minutes, reported South China Morning Post.

Other areas such as Ho Man Tin also faced peak hour congestion.

Ride hailing service Uber saw heavy demand, with a trip to Causeway Bay from Ho Man Tin costing HK$220 (US$28), double the normal charge.

MTR Corp said its team had noticed the signalling failure at about 5.30am on Tuesday and issued a red alert at 6.20am to inform relevant departments and other public transport providers about the situation.

At 9.25am, MTR announced that normal train service was gradually resuming on one of the lines - the Island Line - as the signalling system fault there had been resolved. It later said a fourth line - the Tseung Kwan O Line - also broke down.

MTR Corporation operations director Adi Lau Tin-shing said the company could provide only 20 to 30 per cent of the services normally provided during peak hour and called on other public transport operators to provide extra services, reported Hong Kong's South China Morning Post.

He said it was the first time in his recollection that three MTR lines had been affected by such delays at the same time, adding that company would conduct a review on the incident, reported the Post.

Owing to a signal failure, there are delays of up to 40mins across the MTR system. Most trains are running at 15-minute intervals. Commuters are advised to use replacement buses or other modes of transport. Photo: Colin Wong/Yin Man LI. pic.twitter.com/fAiQJJLbvF — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) October 16, 2018

The MTR has broken down and the queues for the bus are insane. pic.twitter.com/LpMqr7AncP — Anth Arrowsmith (@AnthArrowsmith) October 16, 2018

Chaos again as MTR lines come to a stop in Hong Kong. pic.twitter.com/fXnAhk6lxO — Graham Tier (@grahamtier) October 16, 2018

Update: The MTR is able to provide only 20 to 30 percent of services normally provided during peak hour. https://t.co/4spVWlAukJ pic.twitter.com/cRDlXkQ4Zw — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) October 16, 2018

When asked if the MTR would face tougher penalties for the service delay with three lines breaking down at the same time, Hong Kong's Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan said the government would follow up on the "special" situation with the railway operator and make the decision subsequently.

The trains were running with limited services at an interval of 12 to 15 minutes, MTR said.

At some of the stations, MTR halted escalators to curb further inflow of passengers into crowded platforms, as people waited for more than 30 minutes with umbrellas in hands and heads drooping over their cell phones.

MTR was expected to hold a press conference on the signalling fault and train delays at 8.45am local time, according to Radio Television Hong Kong.