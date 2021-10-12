Hong Kong may raise storm signal to third highest as cyclone Kompasu approaches

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong may issue a higher storm warning signal Tuesday (Oct 12) as severe tropical cyclone Kompasu approaches, a move that could mean the suspension of afternoon trading at the local stock exchange.

The Hong Kong Observatory is considering raising the warning signal from No. 3 to No. 8, the third-highest level on its scale, later this afternoon, according to a statement on its website.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing will scrap afternoon trading if signal No. 8 is issued before 3:45 pm local time, according to its trading arrangements. Trading for the day will continue as normal if the weather warning is issued after that time.

Hong Kong's stock market closes at 4:00 pm. At 10:00 am., Kompasu was estmated to be about 600 km southeast of Hong Kong and is forecast to move west at about 25 km per hour across the northern part of the South China Sea, according to the Observatory. Kompasu's outer rainbands will bring squally showers to the financial hub Tuesday night as it gradually edges closer to the coast of Guangdong.

Kindergartens and schools for children with special needs were suspended Tuesday, while Yantian Port in neighboring Shenzhen said it halted container pick-up and drop-off operations.

Kompasu is the second tropical storm to affect Hong Kong in three days, after Lionrock brought flooding to some low-lying areas as it pounded the city on the weekend. Potential damage from Kompasu could be more severe than Lionrock based on its current track and intensity forecasts, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam wrote in a note Monday.