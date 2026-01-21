Straitstimes.com header logo

Hong Kong marathon runner with baby investigated for child abuse

Critics skewered the man for risking his child’s safety – and the organisers for somehow missing the baby until more than a third into the race.

Hong Kong police said the case was referred to the Child Abuse Investigation Unit.

HONG KONG Hong Kong police said on Jan 21 that they were investigating a report of suspected child abuse after a man took part in the city’s annual marathon with a baby strapped to his chest.

Video footage of a man running with his race bib and number pinned onto the baby’s pink clothes during the race went viral on social media.

“The case was referred to the Child Abuse Investigation Unit,” Hong Kong police said, adding that they had received a report one day after the event on Jan 18.

No arrests have been made so far, the police said.

The South China Morning Post reported the police had contacted a man from China’s south-western Guangxi province for further investigation.

The Hong Kong, China Association of Athletics Affiliates said the man did not finish the race, with local media reporting he was asked to stop running and told to leave the course. AFP

