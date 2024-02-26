Hong Kong man arrested for allegedly splashing unknown liquid on women’s buttocks in the streets

A 56-year-old construction worker was arrested for allegedly splashing warm liquid onto the lower back and buttocks of at least 10 women in the streets of Hong Kong over the past month.

The man was caught in a police operation on Great George Street in the Causeway Bay shopping district on the night of Feb 23, Hong Kong police was reported as saying by the South China Morning Post.

An officer had spotted him splashing an unknown liquid onto the buttocks of a 17-year-old girl, added the police.

Initial investigations showed that the suspect had carried the liquid around in a vacuum flask and poured the liquid onto his palm before he quickly approached his victim from behind.

The man was arrested at the scene for outraging public decency, and his clothes and the vacuum flask were seized for inspection, police added. Those convicted of outraging public decency in Hong Kong could be jailed for up to seven years.

Victims described the liquid as being “odourless, but with a light colour and slightly warm”, police said, adding that they were waiting for test results to identify it.

Police said the man was suspected to be a serial offender.

Between Jan 20 and Feb 18, the police received reports of similar attacks from nine women, aged 16 to 32, who had been walking near the Mong Kok subway station when they were assaulted. Mong Kok has one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

By the time the women realised their clothes had been soiled, the perpetrator had already fled, police said.

Some victims reported being attacked twice in an hour, police added.

The police said they had identified the suspect before conducting the operation in Causeway Bay by combing through security footage.

They have also urged victims and eyewitnesses to come forward after noticing a number of social media users posting about similar attacks online.

An Instagram page created in February by a woman claiming to be a victim of such an assault has since shared similar stories from at least 116 people to raise awareness. The page has more than 2,000 followers.

In these posts, the Instagram user details the date and location of each attack, the victim’s gender, as well as a description of what happened. One of these incidents dates back as far as 2004, according to the page.

One woman said she was on a subway train in Wan Chai in September 2023 when she felt a liquid on her leg after a man in suit yelled next to her ear and ran off.

“I was very upset and screamed, but nobody helped me,” said the woman.