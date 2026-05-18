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Hong Kong’s legislature voted down a Bill that would have granted limited rights to same-sex couples in September.

HONG KONG – One of Hong Kong’s largest LGBTQ events, Pink Dot, has been cancelled for the second consecutive year after organisers said their chosen venue pulled out in the final stages of preparation.

Pink Dot Hong Kong used to be held annually from 2014. It features a mixture of music performances, art and workshops promoting diversity and LGBTQ rights.

Two years ago, it drew nearly 7,000 participants, but the 2025 event was cancelled because the festival was denied a venue “without explanation”, according to organisers.

Organisers said the venue manager this time around, real estate investor Link REIT, told them “due to licensing issues, the venue cannot be rented”, even as the carnival reached the final course of preparation.

The news is another setback to the city’s LGBTQ community, after Hong Kong’s legislature overwhelmingly voted down a Bill that would have granted limited rights to same-sex couples in September.

“Faced with (venue) uncertainty, given the tight timeline and the involvement of numerous partner organisations, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel” the June event, Pink Dot said.

“With just one month to go until the scheduled event date, we have been diligently following procedures to apply for the necessary licences but have not yet received approval from the relevant authorities,” the organisers added. AFP