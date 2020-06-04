Hong Kong legislature passes national anthem Bill amid protests

HONG KONG (REUTERS, AFP) - Hong Kong's Legislative Council passed a Bill on Thursday (June 4) that would criminalise disrespect of China's national anthem, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.

The bill was passed with 41 in favour and one against.

The ruling comes as people in Hong Kong are set to light candles across the city to commemorate the 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square.

Beijing has been infuriated by Hong Kongers – especially football fans – booing the national anthem to signal dissatisfaction with China’s rule.

The new law, which needs to be signed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, criminalises insults to the national anthem with up to three years in jail and fines.

The city’s pro-democracy opposition say the Bill is a fresh attempt to criminalise dissent and fights have broken out between rival lawmakers over the legislation.

Thursday’s vote was delayed after a lawmaker threw a jar of foul-smelling fertiliser in the legislative chamber to protest China’s refusal to acknowledge the Tiananmen crackdown.

The debate was later moved to a different room and the Bill was swiftly passed.