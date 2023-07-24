Hong Kong leader makes first visit to S’pore, discusses ways to deepen bilateral relations with PM Lee

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Hong Kong leader John Lee on Monday reaffirmed the close and longstanding relations between Singapore and Hong Kong, as the chief executive makes his first visit to Singapore in his official capacity.

Mr Lee, who became Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in July 2022, arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a three-day visit, the first stop of his week-long Asean trip.

Over lunch hosted by PM Lee, both leaders agreed that Singapore and Hong Kong face similar challenges as global cities in their respective regions.

They discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, arts and culture, innovation and research and welcomed the resumption of exchanges between the Singapore and Hong Kong civil services following the Covid-19 pandemic, including through the Permanent Secretaries Exchange Programme.

PM Lee expressed confidence in Hong Kong’s continued development and prosperity under the “one country, two systems” framework.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong hosted Mr Lee to breakfast, where they exchanged views on cooperation across a wide range of areas, both bilaterally and in multilateral forums.

As international financial centres, both Singapore and Hong Kong enjoy close cooperation on fintech, information sharing, as well as supervisory and regulatory matters, according to a press statement issued by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both sides stand to benefit from further deepening collaboration, including in South-east Asia and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

On Monday evening, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat and Mr Lee are scheduled speak at the “Singapore – Hong Kong: Partnering For Success” business dinner jointly organised by the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

Mr Lee leaves Singapore on Tuesday and will head to Indonesia and Malaysia.