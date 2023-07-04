Hong Kong leader John Lee says wanted activists should surrender or ‘spend days in fear’

HONG KONG - Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said on Tuesday that eight overseas-based Hong Kong activists who were issued with arrest warrants for alleged national security offences, would be “pursued for life”.

“The only way to end their destiny of being an abscondee who will be pursued for life is to surrender,” Mr Lee told reporters, adding they would otherwise “spend their days in fear”.

Hong Kong police issued arrest warrants for the eight overseas-based activists on Monday, accusing them of national security offences, including foreign collusion and incitement to secession, and offered rewards for information leading to their arrest.

The accused are activists Nathan Law, Anna Kwok and Finn Lau, former lawmakers Dennis Kwok and Ted Hui, lawyer and legal scholar Kevin Yam, unionist Mung Siu-tat, and online commentator Yuan Gong-yi.

The police also offered rewards of HK$1 million (S$172,500) for information leading to each possible arrest.

The activists are based in several countries, including the United States, Britain and Australia.

They are wanted under a national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in 2020.

The US condemned the move through a State Department spokesman, who said it set “a dangerous precedent that threatens the human rights and fundamental freedoms of people all over the world”.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said his government “will not tolerate any attempts by China to intimidate and silence individuals in the UK and overseas”.

Both these countries have criticised the national security law for being used to suppress Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities say the law has restored the stability necessary for preserving Hong Kong’s economic success.

“British politicians have openly offered protection for fugitives,” a spokesman for Beijing’s embassy in London said in a statement late on Monday.

“This is crude interference in Hong Kong’s rule of law and China’s internal affairs,” the spokesman continued. “China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firmly opposes this.”