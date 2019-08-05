Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says protests are pushing the city to verge of 'extremely dangerous situation'

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Monday (Aug 5) that recent protests disrupting the former British colony are pushing the city to the verge of an "extremely dangerous situation" and posing a challenge to China's sovereignty.

The chief executive spoke as large parts of Hong Kong were hit by a citywide-strike, with extensive traffic and rail disruptions, that came after yet another weekend of violent protests.

The Asian financial hub has been rocked by months of protests that began against a proposed Bill to allow people to be extradited to stand trial in several jurisdictions, including mainland China. But the protests have evolved into calls for greater democracy, among other things.

"Such extensive disruptions in the name of certain demands or uncooperative movement has seriously undermined Hong Kong's law and order and are pushing our city, the city that we all love and many of us helped to build, to the verge of a very dangerous situation," Mrs Lam told reporters at a press conference at 10am, accompanied by her policy secretaries.

"As a result of these widespread disruptions and violence, the great majority of Hong Kong people are now in a state of great anxiety," she said. "The government will be resolute in maintaining law and order in Hong Kong and restoring confidence."

Mrs Lam urged the people of Hong Kong to set aside differences to restore order to the city.

She also said that the protests have gone beyond the objection to the extradition Bill, as she had declared the Bill dead sometime ago.

This story is developing.