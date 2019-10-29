Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam expects city to record negative growth in 2019

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Oct 29) she expects the Asian financial hub to record negative economic growth for the full 2019 year, as the city grapples with five months of often violent anti-government protests.

Lam was speaking two days after Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Hong Kong has fallen into recession and was unlikely to achieve any growth this year.

"The blow to our economy is comprehensive," Chan had said in a blog post, adding that a preliminary estimate for third-quarter GDP on Thursday would show two successive quarters of contraction - the technical definition of a recession.

He also said it would be "extremely difficult" to achieve the government's pre-protest forecast of 0-1 per cent annual economic growth.