Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hospitalised after fracturing elbow

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was hospitalised after suffering a minor right elbow fracture following a fall at Government House.

Mrs Lam, 64, fell on Monday (Oct 18) night and stayed in the hospital for observation, according to a government statement.

She was discharged at about 9 am Tuesday, local media reported.

Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee will be acting chief executive while Lam is on leave, and Tuesday's meeting of the Executive Council along with Mrs Lam's regular press briefing have been cancelled, the government said.