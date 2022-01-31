Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam delays filling post, raising questions about judiciary's independence

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has left open for more than five months a seat on the panel that selects the city's judges, three lawyers familiar with the situation said.

The unprecedented delay raises questions over the autonomy of the city's judiciary, these lawyers and nine diplomats and scholars told Reuters.

Nomination of judges by the Judicial Officers' Recommendation Commission is increasingly important as some of these jurists will rule on issues such as prosecutions under a controversial national security law that Beijing imposed on the city in 2020 to punish subversion, terrorism, secession and collusion with foreign forces.

Mrs Lam has delayed the decision to act on the nomination of British-trained trial lawyer Neville Sarony, who is in his early 80s, to the seat reserved for a barrister on the commission.

Mr Sarony has in recent newspaper columns criticised Hong Kong government policies, voicing support for free speech and some pro-democracy lawyer activists. He declined to comment on his nomination.

Reuters could not determine the reasons for the delay.

A Mrs Lam spokesman said the "appointment of (a) member" to the panel was being processed by the government and would be announced in due course.

The spokesman did not respond to questions over why the decision on Mr Sarony had been delayed or whether Mrs Lam would reject him outright and seek a new name from Hong Kong's Bar Association.

Pro-Beijing media and some Chinese officials have branded the barristers' association as "anti-China" for its criticisms of government moves such as a 2019 proposal to allow suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

The absence has removed the voice of barristers from the panel, whose other seats go to judges, a solicitor, the city's justice secretary and three others not involved in the practice of law.

In Hong Kong and some other common law jurisdictions, the legal profession is split between barristers, who are courtroom advocates, and solicitors, who mostly handle other legal issues.

"Without a barrister, the set-up of the commission looks skewed in favour of the establishment," said a legal scholar who has monitored the committee for several years. "Barristers can provide an important independent voice, particularly when the prosecution side is represented through the secretary for justice."

City leaders have previously acted within weeks to fill vacancies on the nine-member commission.

Over the past decade, public records show, appointments to the panel have been made before the predecessor's resignation takes effect. Lawyers say this highlights the routine nature of the process.