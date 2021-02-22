Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and top officials to get Covid-19 vaccine on Monday

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other top officials will receive Covid-19 vaccines on Monday (Feb 22), as the Asian financial hub prepares to begin its delayed roll-out of inoculations.

Mrs Lam and the heads of various government departments and bureaus will receive the coronavirus shots at a community vaccination centre in Hong Kong's main library at 2.30pm local time.

While a statement announcing the vaccinations did not specify which shot would be administered, Mrs Lam previously said she would receive the Chinese vaccination produced by Sinovac Biotech after Hong Kong's government approved it for emergency use.

About one million doses were shipped to the city last week.

Hong Kong will start its vaccination drive on Friday, beginning with priority groups including medical workers, residential care home staff and people aged 60 and older.