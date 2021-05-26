Hong Kong lawmakers set to pass Beijing-drafted election revamp

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's legislature is expected to approve sweeping changes to the city's electoral system ordered by the Chinese leadership, dramatically curtailing the ability of dissenting voices to participate in government.

The amendments poised to be approved on Wednesday (May 26) by the Legislative Council would create a review committee to vet candidates for elected office to ensure they are patriotic to China. All candidates must also be approved by national security officials in the Hong Kong police force to determine whether they can be trusted to uphold local laws.

The bill's passage will mark the culmination of Beijing's efforts to take control of how the former British colony chooses its leaders, and give China the ability to veto any candidate for office following historic and sometimes violent unrest in 2019.

Chinese lawmakers passed a proposal in March to overhaul how the city chooses its chief executive, and give a body dominated by pro-Beijing elites more power to nominate legislators. Chinese President Xi Jinping later signed the final order backing the changes.

The electoral revamp sends a clear signal that Beijing has become intolerant of dissent, said Dr Dongshu Liu, an assistant professor of Chinese politics at City University of Hong Kong.

"Beijing has given up its indirect way of ruling Hong Kong and is now more explicit and direct in controlling it."

Other changes to Hong Kong's election system include reducing the number of directly elected lawmakers to 20 from 35, and expanding the number of Legislative Council seats to 90 from 70, as well as the election committee that picks the city's leader by 300 members to 1,500.

The moves give Beijing-aligned representatives a bigger role.

The United States, Britain, Japan and the European Union previously condemned the broad revamp of Hong Kong's political system. The Biden administration also extended sanctions first levied by Mr Donald Trump's administration on Chinese officials.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong legislators approved amendments to a law that required the city's largest group of elected officials take an oath of loyalty. The vote tally was 40 to 1 in favour.

That oath now requires the roughly 450 district councillors, who mainly handle minor municipal issues, to be loyal to Hong Kong's government and laws, including national security legislation imposed on the city last year. At least nine of them resigned before the law took effect, with some saying they would not make the pledge, the local Hong Kong Free Press reported.

Meanwhile, several dozen former opposition politicians and pro-democracy activists are in jail awaiting trial on charges they violated the sweeping national security law.

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a former lawmaker and eight others pleaded guilty on May 17 to organising a 2019 protest that highlighted local opposition to the Communist Party on the 70th anniversary of its rule.

Days earlier Hong Kong authorities froze some of Mr Lai's assets, citing the security law. He was sentenced in April to 14 months in prison over unauthorised gatherings in August 2019.