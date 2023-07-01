Hong Kong: Key events since the 1997 handover

Hong Kong has had a turbulent history since it was handed over from Britain to China 26 years ago.

Here are some key dates:

1997: The handover

On July 1, 1997, at midnight, Hong Kong is returned to Chinese sovereignty after 156 years of British rule.

The tiny territory has its own mini-Constitution that governs its autonomy as a Special Administrative Region within China. Beijing promises a “one country, two systems” approach to the territory, meaning it will maintain freedoms that are not available to mainland Chinese.

The city is governed by a chief executive, chosen by a Beijing-controlled committee. Laws are passed by a legislative council, of which a minority of members are democratically elected.

Financial, then health crisis

In October 1997, just months after the handover, the Asian financial crisis grips Hong Kong, plunging the banking hub into an economic slowdown.

Five years later, severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) kills 299 people in Hong Kong and 1,800 worldwide, devastating Asian economies.

2003: China steps in, national security Bill

Beijing seeks to relaunch Hong Kong’s economy, moving in 2003 to gradually lift Customs barriers on Hong Kong products exported to the mainland.

Travel restrictions on Chinese from the mainland are eased, boosting tourism numbers.

In July 2003, an unprecedented half a million of Hong Kong’s population of seven million march against an unpopular national security Bill, which they see as an attempt by Beijing to restrict their freedoms.

The Bill is subsequently dropped – a rare government climbdown.

2004: Calls for more democracy

In January 2004, 100,000 people march through the city calling for more democracy, bringing to a head a simmering row over the Constitution’s lack of clarity on electing lawmakers. China in April rules out a swift change.

In July, hundreds of thousands of protesters again come out to demand more democracy.

2007: Universal suffrage promised

In 2007, Beijing schedules for 2017 the first democratic election of the chief executive, and for 2020 elections to the legislative council.

The promises disappoint pro-democracy demonstrators who were demanding universal suffrage from 2012.