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Hong Kong jails prison guard over assault on inmate: Media

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HONG KONG - A Hong Kong court sentenced a former prison officer to three years in jail on Aug 3 for an assault on an inmate that had led to his hospitalisation, local media said.

Tam Lik-chung pleaded guilty in 2026 to assaulting the inmate during his time as an officer at a correctional institution for young offenders in December 2023.

He was in charge of overseeing a group of inmates, including the victim, Chiu Hei-tik, who was remanded for involvement in a robbery case, according to the court’s verdict in July.

Chiu testified during the trial that after he had thrown talcum powder at Tam during a game, the officer ordered him to go to a stairwell and assaulted him with a wooden stick while two other inmates held him down.

He was taken to hospital with anal and rectal injuries and required an operation, the verdict said.

Tam, who had pleaded guilty to charges of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and perverting the course of justice, was sentenced to three years, local media reported.

Three inmates received sentences of four to six months for their role in the assault. A fourth inmate has been acquitted.

Tam’s supervisor, who had been charged with misconduct in public office, has also been acquitted.

Rights group Amnesty International said in a 2025 report that Hong Kong inmates experience physical violence, prolonged solitary confinement, poor sanitary conditions and high summer temperatures in the city’s prisons – claims that the government called a “malicious smear”. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.