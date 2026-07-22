Hong Kong jails British woman over false rape accusation

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Police stand guard outside the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts in Hong Kong. Isabel Rose was sentenced to six years in prison on July 22, after a guilty verdict was issued in March.

HONG KONG - A Hong Kong court sentenced a British woman to six years in prison on July 22 after convicting her of blackmail and preventing justice for untruthfully reporting she had been raped by a banker.

Isabel Rose, 26, met the British man involved in the case in Thailand before linking up with him again in Hong Kong in January 2024, sharing a bed for a while, according to court documents.

The following month, she filed a rape complaint against the man, a banker working in the Chinese finance hub, leading to his arrest.

The accused man was subsequently released without charge, and instead Rose was charged with blackmail and perverting the course of justice.

A district court issued a guilty verdict in March.

On July 22, judge Adriana Noelle Tse Ching handed Rose a six-year prison term, saying she had taken advantage of the man’s “kindness, naivety, friendship and romantic interest” to blackmail him.

During the course of their acquaintance, after the man transferred £5,000 (S$8,637) to her, Rose began asking for “escalating amounts of money”, according to court documents.

Seeking to extort up to £100,000 from the man, she then filed a police report alleging rape, prosecutors said.

The court has concluded Rose “used the romantic connection to manipulate” him.

Hong Kong’s security bureau said in a letter to media in April that Rose’s initial rape claim was “duly investigated”, but that the investigation found evidence that contradicted her account.

Rose appeared in court on July 22 and looked calm as the judge delivered the sentence. AFP