Hong Kong independence activist Edward Leung released from jail

HONG KONG (AFP) - Hong Kong independence activist Edward Leung, whose now-banned slogan became a rallying cry during the 2019 pro-democracy movement, was released from jail in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday (Jan 19) after serving nearly four years.

Leung, 30, was the face of localist group Hong Kong Indigenous and a rising star on the political scene as a fledgling pro-independence movement gained momentum in 2016.

But his ascent was cut short two years later when he was jailed for rioting and assaulting police during a 2016 protest, at which demonstrators hurled bricks and set rubbish alight in the city's Mong Kok district.

While Leung was kept in a maximum-security prison, his election campaign slogan - "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" - gained prominence as protesters in 2019 took it up as a cry of resistance against China's rule.

The chant - ubiquitous during the huge and at times violent pro-democracy rallies which convulsed the city - was criminalised last year under a sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong to stamp out dissent.

Leung was expected to leave Shek Pik prison during Wednesday's working hours, but officials confirmed he was released under cover of darkness.

That was done to take "into consideration the wish and safety of the person in custody", Hong Kong's prisons department told AFP in an email.

Local media reported the activist was released before 3am, with an online news outlet posting images shot from afar of seven-seater cars leaving the prison facility - though Leung could not be seen.

The main road to the prison was deserted on Wednesday morning, with metal barriers set up to prevent reporters from getting closer.

Around 5.45am, Leung posted on his official Facebook page he had reunited with his family.

"After four years, I want to cherish the precious time I have with my family and restore a normal life. I would like to express my genuine gratitude for all your care," he wrote.

He added that he would "stay away from the spotlight and stop using social media", as he is legally obliged to adhere to a "supervision order".

His Facebook page appeared to be down by 6.30 am.

Leung's family had on Tuesday urged the public not to gather at the prison for the activist's release.

Weeks before, government sources had told local media that Leung was "likely to be watched" as authorities are wary of his influence in the now-smothered pro-independence camp.