Hong Kong horse racing to fall silent after deadly blaze

Victims of a massive blaze that gutted the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex take shelter inside a shopping mall.

HONG KONG – Horse racing in Hong Kong will fall silent on Nov 30 and take place behind closed doors after the deadly fire in the city this week, while also donating millions of dollars.

The meeting at Sha Tin will go ahead under sombre circumstances following the blaze that killed at least 94 people when it engulfed a housing estate in the district of Tai Po on Nov 26.

Jockeys will wear black armbands as a mark of respect, and there will be a minute’s silence, the Hong Kong Jockey Club said.

“The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) is deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives during the tragic fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, as well as the injuries and personal loss suffered by many others,” it said in a statement late on NOv 27.

The HKJC said all gross income from the race meeting, which it estimates to be about HK$70 million (S$12 million), will be donated to those affected by the fire, Hong Kong’s deadliest since 1948.

Several domestic sporting events in the city, including a trail race and rugby matches, have been postponed or are set to be, the South China Morning Post newspaper said. AFP